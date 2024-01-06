ED, TMC leader’s family lodge police complaints against each other a day after raid

Family members of Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed police complaints against each other in connection with a raid during which the central agency officials were attacked and injured by a mob.

The police also lodged a suo motu case against the ED for conducting the raid on Friday without any prior notice, a senior police officer said. Shahjahan's family filed the complaint at Nazat police station against the ED for raiding their residence without prior information and getting inside allegedly after breaking locks, an official said.

The ED lodged a complaint at the same police station against Shahjahan and his supporters for attacking their officers and obstructing them in carrying out the raid, a source said. Three officers of the central agency were injured in a mob attack during the raid at Shahjahan's residence at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The police were yet to make any arrest in connection with the attack on the ED officers.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Secretary BP Gopalika on Saturday afternoon summoned an emergent meeting with all the district magistrates and senior police officers in the backdrop of the Sandeskhali incident, an official said.

