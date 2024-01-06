Left Menu

Man dies after being set ablaze in Delhi, blamed woman he proposed for marriage

Updated: 06-01-2024 21:54 IST
A 23-year-old food delivery agent died after he was allegedly set on fire in northwest Delhi's Wazirabad area by a woman whom he had proposed for marriage, police said on Saturday.

The woman had allegedly turned down his proposal and decided to marry someone else, they added.

The police were informed about the incident around 4 pm on Thursday. By the time a team reached the spot, the victim Nauman was taken to a hospital, the officials said.

Before his death in the hospital, Nauman gave a statement to the police alleging that the woman called him to her house and upon his arrival, set him on fire by pouring some inflammable substance on his body, they said.

The woman, however, told the police that it was Nauman who had brought petrol in a plastic bottle and set himself ablaze, they added.

Nauman suffered 75 per cent burn injuries in the incident and succumbed during treatment on Friday morning, the police said.

According to a police officer, the matter is still being investigated as preliminary investigation revealed certain discrepancies in the statement of the deceased.

''Nauman and the accused woman, who is pursuing BSc from open schooling, are relatives,'' the officer said.

''It was found during investigation that the deceased was in a one-sided love affair with the woman and proposed her for marriage,'' the officer said.

The woman, however, turned down his request and decided to get married to someone else, the officer added.

Nauman used to work with an online food delivery company, the police said.

''We had earlier registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code but Nauman died on Friday during the treatment in the hospital,'' another officer said.

The crime scene has been forensically examined and evidence including clothes and mobile phone have been seized. The CCTV footage in and around the spot is being analysed, the officer said.

Further legal action in the case will be taken after analysis of the collected evidence, the officer added.

