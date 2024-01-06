Left Menu

7 people sentenced to life imprisonment for double murder in UP in 2012

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:41 IST
A court in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sentenced seven people to life imprisonment for murdering two persons over a land dispute nearly 12 years ago.

District and sessions judge Niraj Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on each of the convicts, district prosecution officer Brijendra Nath Tripathi said.

The convicts were Uma Shankar Paswan (65), Raju Paswan (48), Satya Narayan Paswan (55), Deep Chandra Paswan (35), Govind Paswan (35), Sanjay Paswan (33), and Santosh Paswan (32).

According to the prosecution, they killed two persons -- Pannelal and Vishnu Sahay -- over a land dispute in June 2012.

Police filed a charge sheet against 10 accused, including a minor, in the case. Two of the accused died of old age during the course of hearing.

