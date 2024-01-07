Coast Guard commander reviews operational readiness of Mangaluru unit

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) commander (coast guard region-west) inspector general Bhisham Sharma conducted an inspection of the Coast Guard unit in Mangaluru, the headquarters of Karnataka, as part of his four-day visit.

The visit concluded on Saturday.

The primary objective of the inspection was to assess the operational readiness and infrastructure development of the unit, which involved a comprehensive review of the preparedness of various assets located in Mangaluru, with specific focus on improving operational capabilities, a Coast Guard release here said.

The commander personally supervised the ongoing infrastructure development projects and evaluated the operational readiness of sea and air assets along the coast of Mangaluru. The fleet of ships and aircraft showcased during the visit demonstrated the Coast Guard's operational preparedness in Karnataka.

Sharma underscored the importance of maintaining high-level readiness and robust infrastructure in these critical coastal regions. The demonstration of operational readiness reflected the Coast Guard's steadfast commitment to protecting the nation's coastal territories and safeguarding maritime interests.

The visit demonstrated the Coast Guard's commitment to continuous improvement, aiming to be ever-ready to effectively respond to any maritime contingencies, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)