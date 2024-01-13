Karnataka HC orders new survey to find if temple encroached on road

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district to depute the deputy director of land records and a technical team to submit a report on whether a temple there has encroached upon the road or whether the road was built around the temple. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit were hearing a petition alleging that there was illegal encroachment of the road by Sri Sallapuradamma Temple, Hegganahalli Main Road, Sunkadakatte village, Bengaluru.

The road is said to have been blocked by the temple. After assessing the photograph, the high court said the temple seemed to be in the middle of the road. The high court had on March 8, 2021, directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to depute an officer to visit the site and file a report.

In its recent order on Thursday, the high court noted that the affidavit by the BBMP was ''ambiguous and an attempt was made to create some confusion.'' ''We are unable to comprehend the statement which in a way indicates the situation that the road is laid around the temple. This report fails to show as to whether there is illegal encroachment and whether the temple has been standing there for ages,'' it said.

So to obtain a ''clear report from an independent authority,'' the high court directed a new survey and adjourned the hearing for February 9.

