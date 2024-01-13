Left Menu

UPDATING LIVE: Security Council to meet on widening crisis in the Middle East

UN News | Updated: 13-01-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 01:06 IST
The UN Security Council is set to meet at 3:00 PM New York time and is due to hold two meetings on the worsening situation across the Middle East, looking first at threats of forced displacement from Gaza and then the escalating conflict in and around the Red Sea – all as the war in Gaza approaches the 100-day mark. _Follow this page for live updates._ Video feed of the meeting, expected to start at 3 PM. Relief chief Martin Griffiths along with Ilze Brands Kehris, Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights are expected to brief ambassadors at the open meeting, called for by new Council member Algeria. The meeting comes as tensions and threats increase across the whole Middle East, with alarming exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border, as well as attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen on international shipping in the Red Sea. On Thursday night, the United States and the United Kingdom retaliated against Houthi positions inside Yemen, an escalation that is directly linked to events inside Gaza as the rebels make common cause with Hamas. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, the Council held closed-door consultations where it considered a report by the Secretary-General on the implementation of resolution 2712, which among other points, called for "urgent and extended" humanitarian pauses in Gaza, as well as an immediate release of hostages. Also on Wednesday, the 15-member Security Council adopted a resolution strongly condemning the attacks by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen. The resolution passed with 11 votes in favour, with four abstentions: China, Russia, Algeria and Mozambique.

Visit UN News for more.

