UPDATING LIVE: Security Council to meet on widening crisis in the Middle East
UN News | Updated: 13-01-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 01:06 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
G7 leaders to discuss legal theory on seizing Russian assets - sources
Lebanon: UN Force condemns attack on peacekeepers
Science News Roundup: Russia extends cross-flight programme with NASA until 2025 - Roscosmos; Humanoid robots in space: the next frontier
One killed, 15 injured in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv -officials
Russian rouble weakens against the dollar and euro after a sharp rise on fx sales