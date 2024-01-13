Left Menu

Hunter Biden would be willing to testify with new House subpoena, lawyer says

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden would be willing to testify in a public hearing or a deposition if Republicans in the House of Representatives issued a new subpoena, his lawyer said on Friday. The offer, made in a letter to the chairs of the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee, comes two days after the panels moved ahead with historic efforts to hold Hunter Biden, 53, in contempt and he made a surprise appearance at one of the hearings.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2024 01:22 IST
The offer, made in a letter to the chairs of the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee, comes two days after the panels moved ahead with historic efforts to hold Hunter Biden, 53, in contempt and he made a surprise appearance at one of the hearings. House Republicans had sought, via a subpoena, a closed-door deposition with the younger Biden as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president. They say the Biden family improperly profited from policy decisions the president participated in as vice president in 2009-17. The White House and Hunter Biden deny wrongdoing.

Hunter Biden had refused to participate in a closed-door interview, offering instead to answer questions in a public hearing. The subpoena was invalid because it was issued before the House held a full vote authorizing its impeachment inquiry, Hunter Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell argued in the letter.

"If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition," Lowell wrote. The panels did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The House is scheduled to move ahead with the contempt resolution next week. Hunter Biden is embroiled in several legal disputes aside from the congressional probes. On Thursday he pleaded not guilty in a California federal court to tax charges. He has also pleaded not guilty in a separate case in Delaware over lying about his illegal drug use when he bought a gun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

