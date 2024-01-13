Mexico's president will present constitutional reforms next month
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that in early February he would present a package of constitutional reforms, including on the judiciary, electoral system, salaries, and pensions. In Mexico, Feb. 5 is a public holiday that marks the enactment of its Constitution.
Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 04:52 IST
In Mexico, Feb. 5 is a public holiday that marks the enactment of its Constitution. President Lopez Obrador and his allies do not have the two thirds majority in Congress to approve reforms. Lopez Obrador gave no additional details.
