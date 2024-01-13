Blinken raises human rights issues in meeting with senior Chinese official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday raised concerns over China's human rights issues in a meeting with senior Chinese official Liu Jianchao in Washington, the State Department said in a statement.

Blinken "emphasized the importance of resolving the cases of American citizens who are wrongfully detained or subject to exit bans in China and raised U.S. concerns about (China's) human rights abuses," the State Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)