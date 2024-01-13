Three armed Palestinians trying to break into settlement killed -Israeli military
Israeli forces killed three Palestinians who were armed with knives, a rifle and axes and were trying to break into a settlement in the occupied West Bank overnight between Friday and Saturday, the Israeli military said. Violence in the West Bank, which was already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated with frequent Israeli raids and clashes.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli forces killed three Palestinians who were armed with knives, a rifle and axes and were trying to break into a settlement in the occupied West Bank overnight between Friday and Saturday, the Israeli military said. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said two were 16-years-old and the third was 19.
The Israeli military said a soldier was wounded in an exchange of fire with the assailants as they breached the outer fence of the settlement Adora, near the Palestinian city Hebron. Violence in the West Bank, which was already on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, has escalated with frequent Israeli raids and clashes. Peace talks aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, broke down in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adora
- West Bank
- Israel
- Wafa
- Palestinian
- Gaza
- East Jerusalem
- Hebron
- Palestinians
- Israeli
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Israeli tanks, missiles strike Gaza in offensive against Hamas
UN rights chief warns of ‘dehumanization’ of Palestinians amid West Bank violence as Gaza crisis deepens
Türk calls on Israel to end unlawful killings and settler violence against Palestinian people
Tens of thousands of Palestinians stream into Rafah as Israel expands its offensive
Tens of thousands of Palestinians stream into Rafah as Israel expands its offensive