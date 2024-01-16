Iran launches missiles at Baluchi militant group in Pakistan - state media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-01-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 23:02 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran destroyed two bases of Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan by launching missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.
The group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Jaish al Adl
- Baluchi
- Parisa Hafezi
- Pakistan
- Iranian
- Andrew Cawthorne
Advertisement