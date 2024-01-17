W. House's Sullivan, Iraqi PM discuss regional security in Davos meeting

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on Tuesday to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani about the importance of stopping attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria, the White House said in a statement.

The two men, who met in Davos, Switzerland, also discussed issues including Iran's ballistic missile attacks against Erbil on Monday and the importance of sustaining a strong bilateral U.S.-Iraq partnership, the White House said.

