Games-Colombian sports minister under investigation after Barranquilla stripped of 2027 Pan Am Games

Colombia's Inspector General's Office (PGN) is investigating Rodriguez for an alleged neglect of duties that led to the decision to remove Barranquilla following what governing body Panam Sports said were "several breaches" of the host city contract. "The entity ordered the collection of evidence to identify the existence of allegedly irregular conduct, determine whether it constitutes disciplinary misconduct, the possible harm caused and whether or not actions were taken under a ground for exclusion of liability," the PGN said in a statement.

Colombian authorities on Tuesday opened an investigation into the country's sports minister Astrid Rodriguez after Barranquilla was stripped of the 2027 Pan Am games hosting rights earlier this month. Colombia's Inspector General's Office (PGN) is investigating Rodriguez for an alleged neglect of duties that led to the decision to remove Barranquilla following what governing body Panam Sports said were "several breaches" of the host city contract.

"The entity ordered the collection of evidence to identify the existence of allegedly irregular conduct, determine whether it constitutes disciplinary misconduct, the possible harm caused and whether or not actions were taken under a ground for exclusion of liability," the PGN said in a statement. Reuters has contacted Rodriguez's office for comment.

The PGN said it would also investigate a reported initial $2.2 million payment from the Barranquilla government as part of the contract. "The control body will seek to determine whether the actions carried out by (Rodriguez) have resulted in a possible detriment to public assets," the PGN said.

Panam Sports did not give any detail on the breaches of the contract when removing the hosts. The governing body did not say if any other city was prepared to take on the event, but the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that the northern state of Nuevo Leon had expressed an interest in launching a bid.

