Left Menu

Thai lawyer who called for monarchy reform sentenced to more jail time

A Thai court sentenced a jailed activist lawyer to four years in prison on Wednesday for royal insults from a 2021 social media post, his lawyer said, in one of the country's high profile lese-majeste cases.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 17-01-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 12:50 IST
Thai lawyer who called for monarchy reform sentenced to more jail time
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A Thai court sentenced a jailed activist lawyer to four years in prison on Wednesday for royal insults from a 2021 social media post, his lawyer said, in one of the country's high profile lese-majeste cases. Human Rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, 39, has been serving a four-year sentence since last September after a criminal court found him guilty over remarks about the monarchy at a speech during a 2020 rally. The sentences will run consecutively, so he will serve eight years, local media said.

Thailand's lese-majeste law protects the palace from criticism and carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years for each perceived royal insult, a punishment widely condemned by international human rights groups as extreme. Wednesday's verdict is the second of 14 cases against Arnon, a lawyer-turned-protest leader of a youth-led democracy movement that held protests in Bangkok in 2020, calling for reform of the monarchy.

"Arnon has denied wrongdoing," his lawyer Kritsadang Nutcharat told Reuters, adding that his team would lodge an appeal and if necessary, take the case to the Supreme Court. Arnon has chosen not to request bail for his cases and stayed in jail after the court rejected a previous request on the grounds that he would escape.

The verdict against Arnon is a setback for groups seeking to amend the lese-majeste law, a key policy proposal from Thailand's progressive Move Forward Party that won an election last May but was blocked from forming a government by lawmakers backed or appointed by the ultra-royalist military. At least 262 people have been charged with lese-majeste offences since 2020 according to legal aid group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Most of those cases are related to the youth-led democracy movement, which has since lost momentum having once posed one of the biggest challenges to Thailand's royalist, conservative establishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024