US, British aircraft target several areas in Yemen, Saba news agency

The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency said on Thursday that U.S. and British aircraft had targeted a number of areas in Yemen. The governorates that were targeted were Hodeidah, Taiz, Dhamar, al Bayda and Saada, the agency said.

The United States conducted another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Wednesday, U.S. officials told Reuters. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by Kim Coghill)

