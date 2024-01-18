Left Menu

Singapore transport minister charged in court in graft case - local media

Iswaran has been charged in court over a graft case, local media reported on Thursday. The city-state's anti-corruption bureau has been investigating Iswaran since his arrest in July last year, while Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has put him on a leave of absence and barred him from leaving Singapore.

18-01-2024
Singapore's Transport Minister S. Iswaran has been charged in court over a graft case, local media reported on Thursday.

The city-state's anti-corruption bureau has been investigating Iswaran since his arrest in July last year, while Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has put him on a leave of absence and barred him from leaving Singapore. Iswaran faces 27 charges, including 24 of obtaining gratification as a public servant, two of corruption and one of obstructing the course of justice, reported Channel News Asia, adding that Iswaran pleaded not guilty.

Local media footage showed Iswaran arriving at court on Thursday, flanked by his lawyers. The case has gripped Singapore, a top Asian financial hub that prides itself on a clean government where graft and scandals involving political leaders are rare.

Civil servants in the city-state are paid handsomely to discourage corruption, with many cabinet ministers' annual salaries exceeding S$1 million ($744,490.77). Iswaran, 61, joined Lee's cabinet as a junior minister in 2006 and held trade and communications portfolios before becoming transport minister in May 2021.

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was also arrested in July as part of the corruption probe. The last corruption case involving a minister was in 1986 when the national development minister was probed for allegedly accepting bribes. The minister died before he could be charged in court.

