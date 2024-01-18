Taiwan says 10 Chinese military planes crossed Taiwan Strait's median line
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-01-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 07:55 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that in the past 24 hours 10 Chinese military planes had crossed the Taiwan Strait's sensitive median line.
The ministry on Wednesday night reported renewed Chinese military activity in the strait with Chinese warplanes and warships carrying out "joint combat readiness patrols".
