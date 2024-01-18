Left Menu

Taiwan says 10 Chinese military planes crossed Taiwan Strait's median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-01-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 07:55 IST
Taiwan says 10 Chinese military planes crossed Taiwan Strait's median line
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that in the past 24 hours 10 Chinese military planes had crossed the Taiwan Strait's sensitive median line.

The ministry on Wednesday night reported renewed Chinese military activity in the strait with Chinese warplanes and warships carrying out "joint combat readiness patrols".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024