Iran says missiles from Pakistan hit border village, killing at least 7 - YJC
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-01-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:08 IST
Several missiles launched from Pakistan's direction hit a border village in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province, a security official from the province said on Thursday according to the semi-official Young Journalist Club news agency.
The official added that at least three women and four children were killed in one of the explosions, specifying that none were Iranian nationals.
