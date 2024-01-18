Left Menu

Iran says missiles from Pakistan hit border village, killing at least 7 - YJC

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-01-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Several missiles launched from Pakistan's direction hit a border village in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province, a security official from the province said on Thursday according to the semi-official Young Journalist Club news agency.

The official added that at least three women and four children were killed in one of the explosions, specifying that none were Iranian nationals.

