Iran says missiles from Pakistan hit border village, killing at least 7 - YJC

Several missiles launched from Pakistan's direction hit a border village in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province, a security official from the province said on Thursday according to the semi-official Young Journalist Club news agency.

The official added that at least three women and four children were killed in one of the explosions, specifying that none were Iranian nationals.

