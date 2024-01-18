Pakistan air force carries out retaliatory strikes in Iran, targeting Pakistani insurgents
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the country's air force carried out retaliatory strikes on insurgents inside Iran.
It followed Iran's attack on Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Balochistan province.
There was no immediate acknowledgment of the strikes in Iran.
