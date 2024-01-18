Pakistan carries out 'series of military strikes' in Iran - Pakistan foreign ministry
Pakistan carried out a series of "highly co-ordinated" military strikes in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation," the ministry said in a statement. (Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
