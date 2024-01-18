Top US diplomat to visit West Africa next week -State Department
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to West Africa on Sunday to discuss U.S.-African partnerships over trade, climate, infrastructure, health and other issues, the State Department said on Thursday.
Blinken will travel to Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Angola from Jan. 21 through Jan. 26, the department said in a statement.
