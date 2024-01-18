Left Menu

FSSAI seizes stockpile of expired beer from Dwarka, Delhi; probe undergoing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:42 IST
Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it has seized expired beer worth Rs 1 crore from a food business operator here and is investigating the matter further.

According to a statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in collaboration with customs officials, conducted a joint inspection on January 11, 2024, at the Public Bonded Warehouse in Dwarka, New Delhi.

The findings revealed a clear violation of the provisions outlined in the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act of 2006.

''During the inspection of goods, it was discovered that a Food Business Operator (FBO) had a stockpile of 45 metric tonnes of expired beer of a popular brand, with an estimated value of Rs 1 crore, stored in the warehouse,'' the statement said.

In response to the violations, FSSAI, under the supervision of its Director, Northern Region, S Vijayarani, took immediate action by seizing all the expired products in accordance with the FSS Act, 2006.

''The seized products will be subject to further investigation,'' the regulator said.

Further, the regulator said it is currently conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the matter to ascertain the full extent of the violation and to take necessary actions as per the regulatory framework.

FSSAI's crackdown underlines its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers, by enforcing stringent regulations and taking timely action against the FBOs who are violating the regulatory provisions.

The food regulator said consumers should report any instances of food safety concerns to maintain the highest standards of food safety across the country.

