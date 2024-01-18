Torrent Power raises Rs 750 cr via non-convertible debentures
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:56 IST
Torrent Power has raised Rs 750 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
''Company has issued and allotted Series 12 – 75,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs 750 crore at a coupon rate of 8.40 per cent per annum today i.e. January 18, 2024 on private placement basis,'' a BSE filing said.
