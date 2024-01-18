Left Menu

Dairy owner, workers thrashed with rods, sticks over property dispute in Delhi

A dairy owner and three of his workers were thrashed with rods and sticks by another group of men over a property dispute in north Delhis Wazirabad area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.The accused also fired in the air multiple times to create fear among other residents of the locality.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:59 IST
Dairy owner, workers thrashed with rods, sticks over property dispute in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A dairy owner and three of his workers were thrashed with rods and sticks by another group of men over a property dispute in north Delhi's Wazirabad area in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accused also fired in the air multiple times to create fear among other residents of the locality. The incident took place in Sant Nagar, they said.

In a purported video of the incident that has surfaced online, a group of men is seen thrashing two men with sticks. The attackers also abuse and threaten the passersby when they try to intervene.

A police officer said a call was received at 1 am regarding a quarrel and firing in Sant Nagar.

Amardeep Chaudhary, who owns a dairy, told police that he and three of his workers were beaten up by Sonu Tyagi and his men over a property dispute, the officer said.

''Chaudhary told us that Tyagi also took away some cash from him and fired multiple shots in the air,'' the police officer said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and discharged after treatment, according to police.

Five bullet shells were recovered from the spot, police said, adding teams have been formed to nab the accused persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024