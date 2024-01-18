New Russia-related sanctions target entity in UAE, tankers -US Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 21:03 IST
The United States on Thursday issued new Russia-related sanctions, targeting an entity in the United Arab Emirates and affiliated oil tankers, according to the Treasury Department website.
