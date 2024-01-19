US-owned tanker approached by drones off Yemen's Mukalla, says British maritime security firm
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned tanker reported four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approached and circled the vessel, approximately 87 miles southeast of Yemen's Mukalla. "One of the UAVs reportedly fell into the water. The tanker was not impacted and continued its voyage," Ambrey said in an advisory note.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 00:40 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned tanker reported four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approached and circled the vessel, approximately 87 miles southeast of Yemen's Mukalla.
"One of the UAVs reportedly fell into the water. No damage or injuries were reported. The tanker was not impacted and continued its voyage," Ambrey said in an advisory note.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Merchant vessel approached by six craft near Yemen, says UK
UK has report of 6 craft approaching vessel near Yemen
Yemen's Houthi official to BBC: Any country to involve with U.S.-led Red Sea coalition will lose maritime security
Merchant vessel approached by six craft near Yemen, says UK
Drone launched from Yemen shot over southern Red Sea - U.S. Central Command