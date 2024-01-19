US-owned tanker approached by drones off Yemen's Mukalla, says British maritime security firm

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned tanker reported four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approached and circled the vessel, approximately 87 miles southeast of Yemen's Mukalla.

"One of the UAVs reportedly fell into the water. No damage or injuries were reported. The tanker was not impacted and continued its voyage," Ambrey said in an advisory note.

