DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 19

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 ** BRASÍLIA - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

** BERLIN - The Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheal Martin will visit Berlin. (Final Day) SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2024. (Final Day) BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 21) CAIRO/TUNIS/ BRASÍLIA/KINGSTON - China's foreign minister Wang Yi will visit several African countries, including Egypt, Tunisia, Brazil and Jamaica. (To Jan. 22)

DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2024 annual meeting in Davos. (Final Day) ROME/VATICAN CITY - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay official visits to Italy and Vatican. (Final Day) KAMPALA - External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Uganda. (To Jan 20) DAVOS - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner holds a media roundtable on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos. – 0800 GMT STOCKHOLM - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo visit Sweden for talks hosted by Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. – 1245 GMT

DAVOS - The World Economic Forum comes to an end with an address by President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende. – 1100 GMT LONDON - Prime Minister of Jordan Bisher Khasawneh, speaks at London School of Economics as the war in neighbouring Israel impacts wider region.

DAVOS - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB President Christine Lagarde and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak at 'The Global Economic Outlook' event at the World Economic Forum held in Davos. – 1000 GMT PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Italy. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 20

** KAMPALA - Minister of State for External Affairs of India, V. Muraleedharan will visit Kampala, Republic of Uganda, to participate in the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China (G-77). (To Jan 22) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 21

ABUJA - External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Nigeria. (To Jan 23) JERUSALEM - French Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecornu heads to Israel to discuss hostages, humanitarian aid and the situation in Lebanon. VILNIUS - Poland's President Andrzej Duda arrives in Vilnius to commemorate the 1863 Polish-Lithuanian uprising against Russian Empire rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 22

** NEW YORK - Lebanon's foreign minister Abdallah Bou Habib to talk about the Middle East, relations with Israel, at the CFR in New York – 1800 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives France President Emmanuel Macron at Berlin's chancellery. – 1545 GMT BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives France President Emmanuel Macron - 1315 GMT

VIENTIANE - The 27th ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting. (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE - ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus Three (MATM+3). (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE – ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus India. (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE - ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus Russia. (To Jan. 27) BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Jan. 23) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

** BEIJING - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. (To Jan 25) BRUSSELS – EU-Egypt Association Council. HANOI - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Vietnam. (To Jan 24) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24 ** MANILA - Philippines Finance Secretary Ralph Recto holds press conference with tax and customs agencies. – 0630 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To Jan. 26) BANGKOK – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Thailand, at the invitation of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. (To Jan 26)

CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25 MADRID - Spain´s finance minister Maria Jesus Montero to speak in economy forum in Madrid. – 0800 GMT

EGYPT - 13th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Carlos Cuerpo to speak in economy forum in Madrid – 0800 GMT NEW DELHI - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India's capital New Delhi for India's Republic Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28 FINLAND - Finland holds presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 29

UZHHOROD, Ukraine - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30 STOCKHOLM - France President Emmanuel Macron will visit Sweden. (To Jan 31) BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To Jan. 31) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. (To Feb. 1) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 BRUSSELS - Special European Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. (To Feb. 3)

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

HOKKAIDO, Japan - 2024 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Legislative Assembly Election. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

MELBOURNE, Australia - 36th ASEAN-Australia Forum. (To Feb. 6) LOS ANGELES - 66th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GLOBAL - International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation.

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2024. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AZERBAIJAN - Azerbaijani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2024. PAKISTAN - Pakistani National Assembly Election. CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2024 (To Feb. 17) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras. BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 19th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 16th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 LONDON - 77th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25 GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. SENEGAL - Senegalese Presidency Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 4 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 8 IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 10 PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 11

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

