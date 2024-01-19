Kremlin says it regrets Argentina's decision not to join BRICS, hopes it reconsiders

The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Argentina's decision not to join the BRICS bloc of developing nations and hoped that Buenos Aires would reconsider.

Argentina's incoming Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said in November that her country would not join the BRICS grouping despite being invited to do so. President Javier Milei has chosen instead to deepen ties with the United States. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Argentina's decision:

"Of course this is regrettable, but this is the sovereign right of Argentina, and we respect any decision of Buenos Aires. "We, in turn, as far as Argentina is concerned, hope that over time the leadership of this country may consider it more profitable for itself to return to BRICS."

The BRICS bloc of developing countries, which originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is in the process of expanding to admit other nations. In addition to Argentina, the bloc last August agreed to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a Western-dominated world order it sees as outdated.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told

Reuters on Thursday that Saudi Arabia was still considering the invitation to join the BRICS grouping. "We are continuing our contacts with Riyadh. This topic was also touched upon during President (Vladimir) Putin's recent visit to Riyadh," Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Therefore, we proceed from the fact that Saudi Arabia is focused on membership of BRICS. We don't have any other information yet."

