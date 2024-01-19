Left Menu

Pakistan presses Iran for closer cooperation on security issues

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:35 IST
Pakistan's foreign minister urged closer cooperation on security issues in a call with his Iranian counterpart on Friday and expressed his country's readiness to work with Iran on all issues, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

The leaders from the two neighbouring nations spoke a day after Pakistan fired retaliatory strikes on what it said were militant targets in Iran in response to Tehran's strikes this week targeting what it called militant bases in Pakistan.

