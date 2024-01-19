Switzerland says Israeli president subject of criminal complaints at Davos
"The criminal complaints will be examined according to the usual procedure," the Office of the Swiss Attorney General said, adding that it would contact the Swiss foreign ministry to examine the question of immunity of the individual concerned. The Office of the Swiss Attorney General would not disclose details on who had lodged the complaints. Spokespeople for Israel's government and foreign ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Swiss prosecutors on Friday confirmed that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had been the subject of criminal complaints during his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, as Israel finds itself accused of committing war crimes in Gaza. "The criminal complaints will be examined according to the usual procedure," the Office of the Swiss Attorney General said, adding that it would contact the Swiss foreign ministry to examine the question of immunity of the individual concerned.
Spokespeople for Israel's government and foreign ministry did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
