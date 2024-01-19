Delhi excise 'scam': Court grants two-week interim bail to AAP's Vijay Nair

A court here on Friday granted an interim bail of two weeks to former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case on medical grounds.

Special Judge M K Nagpal granted the relief to Nair, noting that on the basis of the medical reports placed before the court, the accused required ''urgent'' medical assistance.

The judge granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with one surety of the like amount.

''During the above said period, he shall not destroy or tamper with evidence and shall not influence any witness of the case nor he shall even make any attempt to do so,'' the judge said.

The court further directed Nair not to meet or talk to any co-accused, suspect or witness of the case.

''He shall not indulge in any criminal activities or commission of any offence of whatsoever nature and he shall not abuse the interim bail granted to him for his own treatment for any other purposes,'' the judge said.

Nair was arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 13, 2022.

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted ''illegal'' gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)