Charas worth Rs 12.5 cr seized in Bhopal; two booked

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:44 IST
The police have seized 36.18 kg of charas, worth Rs 12.50 crore, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and apprehended two interstate smugglers, an official said on Friday. As per a release issued by the police, this is the largest-ever seizure of charas in Madhya Pradesh.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Bhopal police's crime branch reached the forest area near the coach factory at the Ayodhya bypass road, on the outskirts of the city, on Thursday, the official said.

The two accused, Vijay Shankar Yadav (33) and Harkesh Chaudhary (35), both residents of Bihar, tried to flee but were rounded up, he said.

The men were carrying a backpack each, and the police seized 18.11 kg and 18.07 kg of charas from Yadav's and Chaudhary's possession respectively, the official said.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they had smuggled the charas into Bhopal via Bihar, and the contraband was sourced from Nepal, he added.

The value of the seized drug is nearly Rs 12.5 crore in the international market, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

