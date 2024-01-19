Palestinian-American teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

A Palestinian-American teenager was killed by Israeli security forces on Friday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The American-born youth was 17-years-old, the boy's uncle told Reuters, adding that the incident occurred during clashes with the Israeli military that included stone-throwing by Palestinians. The Palestinian official news agency WAFA said the youth had been killed by Israeli gunfire.

