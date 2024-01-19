Left Menu

Palestinian-American teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

A Palestinian-American teenager was killed by Israeli security forces on Friday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. The Palestinian official news agency WAFA said the youth had been killed by Israeli gunfire.

Palestinian-American teenager killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinian officials say
A Palestinian-American teenager was killed by Israeli security forces on Friday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The American-born youth was 17-years-old, the boy's uncle told Reuters, adding that the incident occurred during clashes with the Israeli military that included stone-throwing by Palestinians. The Palestinian official news agency WAFA said the youth had been killed by Israeli gunfire.

