Left Menu

Externally aided project funding in Meghalaya increased to Rs 12,500 crore in last 5 years: CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-01-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 10:46 IST
Externally aided project funding in Meghalaya increased to Rs 12,500 crore in last 5 years: CM
Conrad K Sangma Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said funding for externally aided projects in the state has increased to Rs 12,500 crore from Rs 2,500 crore in the last five years, at par with bigger states.

The chief minister credited this to the strong manpower that can prepare detailed project reports and adhere to the requirements of externally aided projects (EAPs) in a very short period of time.

''The state's EAP funding demand has increased to Rs 12,500 crore from Rs 2,500 crore in just five years. Meghalaya has come up to the level of larger states in terms of EAP funding requirement due to the fact that there is strong manpower that can prepare detailed project reports and adhere to the requirements of EAPs in a very short period of time,'' the CM said while addressing an award ceremony on Friday.

He stressed on the importance of working together as a team and the need to streamline and simplify rules and processes.

According to the chief minister, the best way to achieve the goals is through collaborative efforts and stated that in the last five years, he laid down the vision for the state, the capable and collaborative efforts of the administrative staff and functionaries were responsible for a plethora of innovations brought about in various sectors through a decentralised approach.

NITI Aayog member V K Paul said the official mandate of NITI Aayog includes two elements - promoting cooperative federalism and competitive federalism.

He appreciated Meghalaya's initiatives in promoting innovation in the public systems, adding that the country is moving towards strengthening health systems across the country through various national programmes to reach the last mile of the population.

Paul requested the policy practitioners and administrators to create a paradigm that would enable running hospitals in the public sector using the best systems of administration.

The NITI Aayog member appreciated Meghalaya's Village Health Councils (VHCs) and said that it has the ability to transform health in a significant manner.

He also appreciated the Meghalaya Early Childhood (ECD) Mission.

Paul congratulated the Meghalaya government on allotting above eight per cent of its budget expenditure to healthcare and urged other states to learn from the Meghalaya model of addressing healthcare challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024