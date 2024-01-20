Judiciary strong pillar of democracy, lawyers should work with spirit of service: CM Bhajanlal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the judiciary is playing an important role as a strong pillar of democracy and exhorted lawyers to work with a spirit of service by helping provide timely justice to victims.

Sharma was addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected executive of The Bar Association Jaipur.

''The Indian judiciary is highly respected in the world today due to the important contribution of lawyers in the freedom movement to the making of the Constitution. This pleasant result has been possible only due to the work done by the lawyers in the interest of society,'' an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying on the occasion.

He said advocates have a very high status in the society. ''By living in the society, they remain aware of their problems and work with commitment to provide them timely justice. Besides, they also work to connect the society''.

Sharma said lawyers should perform the duty of providing timely justice to the victims with a spirit of service while protecting human values. ''Also, one should work for justice in the interest of society rather than personal interest''.

He said it should be ensured that all the parties get justice in the ''temple of justice''. There should not be unnecessary delay, he said. adding that it is the ''responsibility of all of us to help the needy''. This will further enhance lawyers' prestige in the society, Sharma added.

The chief minister said the work related to expansion of facilities to advocates will be completed by the state government in a phased manner.

Also, the state government will ensure that the promises made in the resolution letter are fulfilled before time and benefits each and every section, he said.

On this occasion, Acting Chief Justice M M Shrivastava, District Judge Metro I Nandini Vyas, District Judge Metro II Baljit Singh, Jaipur District Rural Judge Ajit Kumar Hinger were also present. The chief minister and the Acting Chief Justice administered the oath to the newly elected executive.

