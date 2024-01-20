Left Menu

Jodhpur village tense after row over saffron flags

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:07 IST
Tension erupted in Nandwan village here on Saturday when some people objected to festooning of village poles with saffron flags being done by a group ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Chanchal Mishra said 10 people have been arrested in connection with the matter.

A band of RAC has been deployed in the area and senior officials have been keeping close to the situation, which is tense but under control, he said.

According to police, the row broke out when a group reportedly associated with some Hindu organisation was festooning village poles with saffron flags in celebration of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

When they were festooning a certain pole, 3-4 people belonging to a particular community from the opposite houses asked them to stop doing it.

''Their refusal to allow the putting up of flags led to arguments between them and they beat up one of the youths from the group,'' said the police.

Immediately after the incident, a huge crowd assembled at the spot and raised slogans.

Fearing a communal flare up, police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

