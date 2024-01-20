Gurugram businessman held for killing woman in 2021

A businessman has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in 2021, police here said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said Satyawan (59) and Reena Pandey (38) were having an extramarital affair.

Satyawan's family got to know about their affair and Reena was also blackmailing him for money. On July 12, 2021, he called her to Gurugram Sector 37. They consumed alcohol and after that, the accused strangled the woman to death, he said.

The accused then threw the body into a drain located on a road from Gadoli towards Dwarka Expressway, the spokesperson said. On July 22, Reena's husband filed a missing report and an FIR was registered under section 346 (wrongfully confines) of the IPC at Sector 10 A police station, police said.

"We are questioning the accused, who is on two days police remand. The body is still missing and we are trying to recover it," Boken said. After new revelations in the case, section 302 (murder) of the IPC was added to the FIR and Satyawan was arrested, police said, claiming that the accused has confessed to the crime.

