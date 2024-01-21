Multiple ballistic missiles, rockets fired at al-Asad air base in Iraq

Multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Asad air base in Iraq on Saturday, the United Sates Central Command(CENTCOM) said in a statement. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base's air defense systems while others impacted on the base, the statement added.

Damage assessments are ongoing, and a number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries, and at least one Iraqi service member was wounded, CENTCOM statement said.

