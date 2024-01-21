Reports of plane crash in Northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province -police

Police in northern Afghanistan received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The local police spokesperson said in a statement the crash had taken place overnight in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan's far north. He said there were no confirmed details on the type of plane, cause of the crash or casualties.

