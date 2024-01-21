Rajasthan Governor meets delegations from Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya on statehood day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday met delegations from three northeast states -- Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya -- and greeted them on the occasion of their statehood day.

He said these three states of the northeast behold rich tribal heritage along with scenic beauty, according to an official statement.

The governor interacted with the delegations from these states at the Raj Bhavan during which they shared their experiences of living in Rajasthan, the statement said.

During the event, the governor said these three states came into existence on January 21, 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act.

He added that the people of these regions surrounded by water, forests and hills are still preserving the tribal culture of India.

Hailing the people of these three states for preserving their folk culture and tribal traditions, he called upon everyone to work together for the development of these states and ''Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat''.

During the event, the Tripura delegation presented a group song expressing pride in their culture, the release said.

The delegations of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura later visited the Constitution Garden at the Raj Bhavan, it added.

