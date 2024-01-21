Left Menu

Female colleague behind 2022 ‘accidential firing’ involving Nagpur RTO official: Police

Gaikwad and a woman MVI have been charged with giving false information, while an attempt to murder case has been registered against an unidentified person, an official had said.Though the police have found that the shot was fired by Shejwal, they are yet to determine why she did so and how she had access to Gaikwads service weapon.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-01-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 22:00 IST
Female colleague behind 2022 ‘accidential firing’ involving Nagpur RTO official: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A female colleague is behind the "accidental firing" involving a Motor Vehicle Inspector in Nagpur in May 2022, a police official said on Sunday.

MVI Sanket Gaikwad of the Regional Transport Office here had at the time informed police that he dropped his service revolver at his home after being startled by a rat and it had led to an accidental discharge.

A bullet had grazed Gaikwad's left calf before entering his right calf.

The police have now said that the shot was fired by Gaikwad's colleague MVI Geeta Shejwal. She came on the radar after police spoke to Dr Sudhir Deshmukh, who had treated Gaikwad. According to Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Shejwal has been booked for attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gaikwad faces charges under section 201 for destruction of evidence. Both in their 30s, Gaikwad and Shejwal were posted in Nagpur RTO at the time. Shejwal is currently working in Ahmednagar. The two have applied for pre-arrest bail and their pleas will come up for hearing on January 23. Earlier, citing their probe, the police had said that the shot might have been fired with the "intention to kill". "Gaikwad and a woman MVI have been charged with giving false information, while an attempt to murder case has been registered against an unidentified person,'' an official had said.

Though the police have found that the shot was fired by Shejwal, they are yet to determine why she did so and how she had access to Gaikwad's service weapon. "It would be unravelled only during interrogation," the official said, adding that instead of sharing accurate information with the police, Gaikwad allegedly tampered with evidence at the scene. Although Gaikwad claims to be unwell with a cough and cold, the police suspect he might be attempting to evade legal action. Shejwal is absconding, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024