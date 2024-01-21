Left Menu

Ayodhya consecration ceremony: Ram Lalla idol bathed with water from pilgrimage sites

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-01-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 23:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter/ShriRamTeerth
The idol of Rama Lalla was bathed with ''medicated water and holy water'' carried in 114 kalash (urns) from various pilgrimage sites across the country on Sunday, on the sixth day of rituals for the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple.

According to a press statement, the ceremony, which involved worship and havan, continued till late in the evening.

In the ritual hall of the under-construction Ram Temple here, the old idol of Lord Rama is also being worshipped. The worship was attended by Temple trust member Anil Mishra and his family, and Vishva Hindu Parishad national president Dr Ram Narain Singh.

The rituals for the consecration ceremony had begun on January 16, starting from the Saryu River.

The arrival of the idol of Lord Rama in the temple complex took place on January 17. The Pran Pratishtha will be conducted on Monday afternoon.

