Protestor throws papers on court, briefly delaying Australian Open match between Zverev and Norrie

Security escorted the protestor away.Tennis Australia said it was awaiting more information before commenting.The Israel-Hamas war began with Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A protestor threw papers onto an Australian Open court and briefly delayed the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain on Monday.

A person wearing a blue shirt, cap and face mask threw anti-war pamphlets from the stands onto the court behind the baseline during the sixth game of the third set on Margaret Court Arena.

Printed in black on the white pages was the message Free Palestine: ''While you're watching tennis bombs are dropping on Gaza.'' Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued after a short delay. Security escorted the protestor away.

Tennis Australia said it was awaiting more information before commenting.

The Israel-Hamas war began with Hamas' attack in southern Israel on October 7. Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 250 hostages back to Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll from the war has soared past 25,000, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Sunday,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

