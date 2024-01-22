Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan next week, Islamabad says
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-01-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 15:41 IST
Pakistan on Monday said the Iranian foreign minister will visit the country next week, signalling efforts to rebuild ties after the neighbours exchanged missile and drone strikes last week at what they said were militant targets.
Ambassadors of both countries have also been asked to return to their posts by Jan. 26, the Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.
