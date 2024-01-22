Man arrested from Kerala for visa fraud: Delhi Police

A 49-year-old man was arrested from Kerala for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad on the basis of fake travel documents, police said on Monday.

The accused, Mujeeb, was arrested from Malappuram in Kerala, they said.

According to the police, they got to know about the mastermind after the IGI Airport police arrested two agents and a passenger travelling on a fake Spanish visa in 2019. ''In 2019, a case was registered in which it was alleged that the passenger, Vishal Khullar hailing from Rajasthan, was given a departure immigration clearance to Madrid (Spain) on the basis of Schengen Visa. Later, during scrutiny of travel documents of the passenger at the boarding gate, the Schengen Visa sticker affixed on his passport was detected as counterfeit by the staff of an airlines,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said. The visa was confirmed to be counterfeit, they said.

''During investigation, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Mujeeb and he was recently arrested from his native place. He was produced before the court in Kerala and he was brought to Delhi on transit remand,'' the DCP said. Police said the accused disclosed that he was working on commission basis along with other agents and was receiving Rs 50,000 for each target, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)