India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Forces Exercise KHANJAR commenced in Himachal Pradesh

The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR has commenced at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 22nd January to 3rd February 2024. It is an annual event conducted alternatively in both the countries.

The Indian Army contingent comprising 20 personnel is being represented by troops from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan contingent comprising 20 personnel is represented by Scorpion Brigade.

Aim of the exercise is to exchange experiences and best practices in Counter Terrorism and Special Forces Operations in Built-up Area and Mountainous Terrain under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter. The exercise will emphasise on developing Special Forces skills, advanced techniques of insertion and extraction.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both the sides of fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism. The exercise will also accord opportunity to showcase capabilities of cutting edge indigenous defence equipment besides achieving shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations.

