Germany temporarily waives residence permit requirement for Israelis

Israeli nationals residing in Germany can remain in the country until April 26 without having to apply for a residence permit or an extension to their visa-free stay following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the German Interior Ministry said on Monday. Israeli citizens can stay in Germany for 90 days without a visa. From Jan. 26 to April 26, they will now be exempt from the requirement for a residence permit to stay, the ministry added.

"With our regulation, we are enabling Israeli citizens to stay in Germany for a further three months without having to apply for a residence permit. This is pragmatic and unbureaucratic help for people who we want to support in this difficult situation," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)