Left Menu

Germany temporarily waives residence permit requirement for Israelis

Israeli nationals residing in Germany can remain in the country until April 26 without having to apply for a residence permit or an extension to their visa-free stay following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the German Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:35 IST
Germany temporarily waives residence permit requirement for Israelis
  • Country:
  • Germany

Israeli nationals residing in Germany can remain in the country until April 26 without having to apply for a residence permit or an extension to their visa-free stay following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the German Interior Ministry said on Monday. Israeli citizens can stay in Germany for 90 days without a visa. From Jan. 26 to April 26, they will now be exempt from the requirement for a residence permit to stay, the ministry added.

"With our regulation, we are enabling Israeli citizens to stay in Germany for a further three months without having to apply for a residence permit. This is pragmatic and unbureaucratic help for people who we want to support in this difficult situation," said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024