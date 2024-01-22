Left Menu

Road incident between Ram Temple processionist, pedestrian leads to tension in Nagpur; 5 booked

Tension prevailed in the Central Avenue area of Nagpur on Monday after the motorcycle of a participant in a rally to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya brushed past a pedestrian and the incident escalated into an argument between members of two communities.A Tehsil police station official said four to five friends of the pedestrian arrived at the spot and assaulted the motorcyclist, leading to supporters of both sides gathering to settle scores.A contingent of police personnel and a Quick Response Team was sent to the area to control the situation.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 20:09 IST
Road incident between Ram Temple processionist, pedestrian leads to tension in Nagpur; 5 booked
  • Country:
  • India

Tension prevailed in the Central Avenue area of Nagpur on Monday after the motorcycle of a participant in a rally to mark the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya brushed past a pedestrian and the incident escalated into an argument between members of two communities.

A Tehsil police station official said four to five friends of the pedestrian arrived at the spot and assaulted the motorcyclist, leading to supporters of both sides gathering to settle scores.

''A contingent of police personnel and a Quick Response Team was sent to the area to control the situation. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar too arrived and the situation was defused after officials spoke to both sides. The procession had started from Bajeria,'' he said.

A case of rioting and assault was registered against five persons at Tehsil police station, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024