Philippines will not cooperate with ICC's drug war probe -president
(Adds president's quotes in paragraphs 3-4, background in paragraphs 5-6) MANILA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into a brutal anti-narcotics campaign carried out under its former president, current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday. Reiterating the international body has no jurisdiction, Marcos told reporters the government is monitoring the ICC investigators' presence in the country and has ordered agencies not to assist their probe.
(Adds president's quotes in paragraphs 3-4, background in paragraphs 5-6) MANILA, Jan 23 (Reuters) -
The Philippines will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into a brutal anti-narcotics campaign carried out under its former president, current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday.
Reiterating the international body has no jurisdiction, Marcos told reporters the government is monitoring the ICC investigators' presence in the country and has ordered agencies not to assist their probe. "I consider it as a threat to our sovereignty. Therefore, the Philippine government will not lift a finger to help any investigation that the ICC conducts," Marcos said.
ICC investigators can come and visit "as ordinary people" but the government will not assist them, Marcos said. The Philippines
withdrew from the international tribunal, effective in 2019, after then President Rodrigo Duterte questioned its authority to investigate the campaign against illegal drugs that killed thousands of people.
Last year, the ICC rejected
Manila's appeal to stop its drug war probe and cleared the way for an investigation into the killings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippine
- MANILA
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- Rodrigo Duterte
- Philippines
- Marcos
ALSO READ
Philippines' Black Nazarene feast draws hundreds of thousands of devotees
Leaders of Philippines, Indonesia hold talks on S.China Sea, ASEAN bloc
Indonesia, Philippines discuss South China Sea developments - Marcos
Indonesia, Philippines agree to expedite revision of joint border patrol, crossing agreements
Philippine Airlines employees fly high with IBS Software's iFly Staff