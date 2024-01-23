Russian government proposes extending capital controls until end-2024

The Russian government on Tuesday proposed extending capital controls that require exporters to convert foreign currency revenues into roubles until the end of the year, a move that should buttress the Russian currency.

The measures, ordered by President Vladimir Putin in an October decree, have been effective, the government said on the Telegram messaging app. They are currently set to expire in April. The controls, which were opposed by the central bank, were brought in as the rouble tumbled past the 100 mark against the dollar. It was trading near 88 to the dollar on Tuesday.

The decree requires dozens of undisclosed exporting firms to deposit no less than 80% of foreign currency earned with Russian banks, and then sell at least 90% of those proceeds on the domestic market within two weeks. "Taking into account the current results in accordance with the president's decree, the measures will be proposed for extension until the end of 2024," the government said.

